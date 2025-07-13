SSC results: Registration begins for GPA-5 achievers’ reception
Registration has begun for the Shikho–Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception, aimed at honoring students who secured GPA-5 in the SSC and equivalent examinations of 2025.
Students can register through the official website.
The reception will take place in all 64 districts across the country.
Organised by Prothom Alo, with support from Shikho, a digital education platform, the event celebrates academic excellence at the secondary level.
As part of the initiative, students who register for the reception will receive free access to Duranta HSC ‘27+ Dream College Course' that includes online lectures in seven subjects, over 45 live classes and recorded lessons, class notes, daily tests, and seven mega exams.
The course, valued at Tk 4,000, is offered completely free to registered GPA-5 holders.
For inquiries, students may contact the Prothom Alo Bhaban, 19 Karwan Bazar, Dhaka-1215, or call 55013430-33 between 9:00am and 7:00pm.
According to the education boards, 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the SSC and equivalent exams this year. The examinations began on 10 April 2025, with around 1.93 million students participating.