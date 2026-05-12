PM urges students to help maintain stability in universities

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon the university students to help maintain stability on the campuses to build the nation and move the country forward.

The premier made the call while exchanging views with Dhaka University (DU) students at Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium at the Social Sciences Faculty on the campus here this noon.

Tarique Rahman also urged students to learn a third language in addition to Bangla and English so that they can avail employment opportunities in different countries across the world.

Around 150 students took part in the event.

At the programme, the Prime Minister responded to different questions from the students regarding accommodation shortage in dormitories and inadequate number of seats in university libraries.