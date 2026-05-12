PM urges students to help maintain stability in universities
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon the university students to help maintain stability on the campuses to build the nation and move the country forward.
The premier made the call while exchanging views with Dhaka University (DU) students at Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium at the Social Sciences Faculty on the campus here this noon.
Tarique Rahman also urged students to learn a third language in addition to Bangla and English so that they can avail employment opportunities in different countries across the world.
Around 150 students took part in the event.
At the programme, the Prime Minister responded to different questions from the students regarding accommodation shortage in dormitories and inadequate number of seats in university libraries.
Replying to a question from Kaberi Azad, a master’s student of the Department of Drawing and Painting, Tarique Rahman said political stability is essential for building institutions and ensuring sustainable national development.
People expect rapid change and development, but everything has to be built gradually within a stable environment, he added.
“For that, a stable environment is necessary, and I believe every student can play an important role in this regard,” the premier said, urging the students to build public opinion gradually in this regard through social media or any other platforms.
“It is natural that the political parties will engage in politics. However, the main center of politics should be parliament. We have done many things through street politics. But now stability must come. Politics should move to parliament. Nothing can be built simply through street agitation,” he said.
The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of discussion, dialogue and thoughtful decision to build the country.
“To build something, stability is essential. Discussion is necessary. We must think carefully before taking action. We need your (university students) cooperation in this regard because the future is yours. You have to be strong on these issues and be vocal in protest when necessary,” Tarique Rahman said, addressing the DU students.
Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated a daylong national workshop at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the DU campus this morning.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) organised the workshop titled “Transforming Higher Education in Bangladesh: Roadmap to Sustainable Excellence” with the aim of making the country’s higher education system more modern, inclusive and sustainable.