SSC, equivalent exams to begin Sunday

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2023 will begin on Sunday, reports UNB.
According to the Ministry of Education, 2,072,163 candidates are likely to sit for this year’s SSC and equivalent exams.
No one except the candidates will be allowed within 200 yards of the test centres during the examinations to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a press release on 27 April.
Meanwhile, all coaching centres in the country will remain closed from April 26 to May 23 for holding the examinations smoothly, said education minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday.
Dipu Moni said that the examinations will be held on a short syllabus this year.