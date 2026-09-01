MPO-enlisted teachers, employees to receive benefits under new pay scale

Teachers and employees of MPO-enlisted private educational institutions across the country will also receive the benefits of the new national pay scale approved by the Cabinet. A high-level government source informed Prothom Alo of this Tuesday morning.

The Cabinet approved the new pay scale at its meeting on Monday. Later, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani presented details of the salary increases at a press conference.

However, the Cabinet Secretary could not immediately confirm whether MPO-enlisted teachers and employees would come under the new pay structure. Responding to journalists’ questions on the matter, he said, “I cannot say that at this moment. A decision on this matter will come later.”