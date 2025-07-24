49th BCS: Exam syllabus published, posts 683
The syllabus for the 49th BCS (special) examination 2025 has been published.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the full syllabus, which details the essential compulsory subjects and topics necessary for candidates’ preparation.
The compulsory subjects include Bangla, English, Bangladesh Affairs, International Affairs, Mental Ability, and Mathematical Reasoning. The syllabus also specifies the full marks allocated for each of these compulsory subjects.
In addition, the syllabus outlines the structure and mark distribution for 36 post-related subjects, including: Bangla Language and Literature, English, Sanskrit, Psychology, History, Islamic History and Culture, Islamic Studies, Philosophy, Education, Information and Communication Technology, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Home Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Geology, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry, Soil, Water and Environmental Science, Food and Nutrition, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Management, Agriculture, Oceanography, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, and Statistics.
Candidates can use this syllabus as a guideline for their exam preparation.
According to the notification for the 49th BCS (special) 2025, this is a special education BCS. Under this exam, 683 posts in the general education cadre will be filled. Online applications for these posts began at 12:00pm on 22 July 2025. The application window will remain open for one month, ending at 6:00pm on 22 August. Interested candidates can fill out the application form via the designated website.
Instructions for online application to the 49th BCS:
The BPSC has published detailed instructions for filling out the online application and paying the exam fee for the 49th BCS exam. Interested candidates can apply through the official BPSC website or Teletalk Bangladesh Limited’s website. As of 1 July 2025, applicants must be between 21 and 32 years of age.
Key steps in the application process:
• At the beginning of the application, candidates must provide information from their SSC or equivalent examination, which will be automatically verified with the education board’s database.
• The application form has three main sections: personal information, educational qualifications, and cadre choices.
• Candidates must upload a recently taken color photograph (300x300 pixels, max 100 KB) and a signature (300x80 pixels, max 60 KB). Black-and-white photos are not accepted, and the photo must not be older than three months.
• After successfully completing the application and uploads, a User ID and an Applicant’s Copy of the form will be generated. Candidates must save or print this for their records.
Application fee and payment method:
The exam fee for general candidates is Tk 200. For candidates from ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and third-gender applicants, the fee is Tk 50. The fee must be paid via two SMS messages from a Teletalk prepaid mobile number. Detailed instructions for fee submission are provided in the notice.
Important notes
Once the fee is paid, no corrections to the application form will be allowed. Therefore, candidates must be extremely careful while entering all information. For technical assistance during the online application process, applicants may contact the helpline numbers 01555555149, 01555555150, 01555555151, or 01555555152 between 10:00am and 4:00pm on working days. Email support is also available at [email protected].