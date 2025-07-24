49th BCS: Exam syllabus published, posts 683

The syllabus for the 49th BCS (special) examination 2025 has been published.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the full syllabus, which details the essential compulsory subjects and topics necessary for candidates’ preparation.

The compulsory subjects include Bangla, English, Bangladesh Affairs, International Affairs, Mental Ability, and Mathematical Reasoning. The syllabus also specifies the full marks allocated for each of these compulsory subjects.

In addition, the syllabus outlines the structure and mark distribution for 36 post-related subjects, including: Bangla Language and Literature, English, Sanskrit, Psychology, History, Islamic History and Culture, Islamic Studies, Philosophy, Education, Information and Communication Technology, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Home Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Geology, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry, Soil, Water and Environmental Science, Food and Nutrition, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Management, Agriculture, Oceanography, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, and Statistics.

