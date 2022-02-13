Girls outshine boys in participation and results

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the result virtually in the morning after it was handed over to her officially. After that, education minister Dipu Moni revealed the detailed results at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.
The rate of pass was 95.26 per cent at nine education boards.
Review of the results shows 96.67 per cent of girls and 94.77 per cent of boys passed in the nine education boards.
Some 1,114,705 students took part in the exams this year under the nine education boards – 564,324 female and 550,381 male.
Some 1,066,242 students cleared the examinations; 545,529 were girls and 5020,713 were boys.
Besides, 178,522 students secured maximum grade point average (GPA) 5 under nine education boards. Among the GPA-5 holders, 98,403 were girls and 80,119 boys.
Statistics show female students have been performing better than male students for the past several years.
Experts said increased awareness in family, government’s initiative to stop child marriage, stipend for girls have altogether make a positive impact on women’s education and that is reflected on the results.
This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna