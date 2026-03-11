Primary scholarship exam to be held on 400 marks under new policy

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued the 'Primary Scholarship Examination Policy 2026' to evaluate meritorious students in primary education.

According to the new policy, from now on, the primary scholarship examination will be held on a total of 400 marks.

The policy was published on the website of the Directorate of Primary Education on Tuesday.

All scholarship-related activities will be conducted from 2026 in light of the new policy. However, the 2025 primary scholarship examination will also be held under special arrangements following new policy.