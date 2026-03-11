Primary scholarship exam to be held on 400 marks under new policy
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued the 'Primary Scholarship Examination Policy 2026' to evaluate meritorious students in primary education.
According to the new policy, from now on, the primary scholarship examination will be held on a total of 400 marks.
The policy was published on the website of the Directorate of Primary Education on Tuesday.
All scholarship-related activities will be conducted from 2026 in light of the new policy. However, the 2025 primary scholarship examination will also be held under special arrangements following new policy.
Eligibility and rate:
According to the policy, a maximum of 40 per cent students of Class-V studying in government and private schools will be able to participate in this exam based on the results of the Class-IV comprehensive assessment.
Participation in the exam has been made mandatory for all government primary schools.
However, in the case of private schools, it is mandatory to follow the NCTB curriculum and be active in the online system 'IPEMIS' of the Directorate of Primary Education.
Subjects and mark distribution:
According to the policy, this year the scholarship exam will be held for a total of 400 marks.
Out of this, 100 marks will be allocated for each of the subjects - Bangla, English, Primary Mathematics and Bangladesh and World Introduction and Primary Science (Integrated).
Two hours and 30 minutes will be allocated for each subject. However, candidates with special needs will get an additional 30 minutes.
To get a scholarship, a student must get a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject.
Type of scholarship and quota:
According to the policy, two types of scholarships will be provided - Talent Pool and General. In both categories, 50 per cent boys and 50 per cent girls will be selected.
Some 80 per cent of the total scholarships will be reserved for students of government primary schools and 20 per cent for students of private schools.
The policy states that the talent pool scholarship will be awarded in the order of merit based on the upazila or thana.
On the other hand, in the case of general scholarships, the union or ward level has been considered as a unit for students of government schools.
A total of 5 general scholarships will be given to two boys, two girl students and one merit quota in each union or ward.
A steering committee will work at the national level to conduct the scholarship examination smoothly, with the minister and state minister of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education as its advisers and the Secretary as its president.
In addition, separate committees have been formed at the district level under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) at upazila level.
The policy contains strict provisions to take departmental disciplinary action against those responsible for any irregularities or negligence related to the examination.