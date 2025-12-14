MBBS-BDS admission test result published, how to get it

The results of the 2025–26 academic year admission test for government and private MBBS and BDS courses were published on Sunday afternoon. This year, the pass rate is 66.57 per cent.

Professor Rubina Yasmin, additional director general (medical education) of the Directorate General of Medical Education, told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon that students can check their results on the Health Education Directorate’s websites: dgme.gov.bd, dghs.gov.bd, and result.dghs.gov.bd.

To view the results, visit the Health Education Directorate’s website, click on the ‘MBBS Result 2025–2026’ link, enter your admission test roll number, and then click the ‘Result’ button.

Candidates can download or take a screenshot of the result. The merit list has also been published on the website in PDF format.