MBBS admission test results published, pass rate 45.62pc
The results of the MBBS admission test at government and private medical colleges under the session 2024-25 were published Sunday afternoon.
The results, published after 4:30 pm, says the pass rate this year is 45.62 per cent.
Of the candidates, 60,095 have passed the admission test. Of them, 5,372 students have been primarily selected for 37 government medical colleges in the country.
Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) additional director general (medical education) Professor Rubina Yasmin told Prothom Alo the decision to publish the results was taken from a meeting at noon today. Later, the results were published after 4:30 pm.
How to get results
The candidates could learn their results from the MBBS admission test website. Besides, they also could know the results from the DGME website. Apart from this, messages will be sent to the phone number, the candidates used during the application.