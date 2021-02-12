Govt scholarship covers tuition fee, accommodation, monthly allowance

The government of Azerbaijan has announced fully funded scholarships for international students. The scholarship is available for studying different programmes at selected universities in the country. The deadline for the application is 28 February.

Foreign students from any discipline are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The selected students will receive a monthly allowance in addition to the tuition wavier.

Students from the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) can apply for bachelor, master and doctoral degree programmes. No IELTS and TOFEL are required.

Details of the scholarship can be found here.