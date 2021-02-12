Study in Azerbaijan

Govt scholarship covers tuition fee, accommodation, monthly allowance

Prothom Alo Desk
default-image

The government of Azerbaijan has announced fully funded scholarships for international students. The scholarship is available for studying different programmes at selected universities in the country. The deadline for the application is 28 February.

Foreign students from any discipline are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The selected students will receive a monthly allowance in addition to the tuition wavier.

Students from the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) can apply for bachelor, master and doctoral degree programmes. No IELTS and TOFEL are required.

Details of the scholarship can be found here.

Advertisement

Provisions covered by the scholarship

Azerbaijan Government Scholarship will cover all costs of the selected candidates.

  • Tuition fee waiver for bachelor, master and doctoral degree program

  • Costs of international flight for selected students

  • Monthly allowance to cover meals, accommodation and utility bills

  • Medical insurance

  • Visa and registration fees

Eligibility criteria

  • Applicants must have a good academic record

  • Applicants must be younger than 25 years for bachelor and general medicine programs

  • Applicants must be younger than 30 years for graduate and residency programs

  • Applicants must be at least 40 years old for doctoral programs

Advertisement

Application method

Interested students can’t apply directly to universities. Applicants must be nominated by diplomatic authorities of the country. Details on submission of application are available on the official website of the scholarship.

Required documents

To register at a university, students will be required to submit the following documents;

  • Diploma and transcripts

  • International passport

  • Health certificate

  • Six photos and

  • Copies of other certificates and diplomas

Following are the universities where students will study after getting the scholarship;

  • ADA University

  • Azerbaijan University of Languages

  • Azerbaijan State Agricultural University

  • Azerbaijan State University of Economics

  • Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts

  • Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University

  • Baku Higher Oil School

  • Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University

  • Azerbaijan Arts Academy

  • Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction

  • Azerbaijan National Conservatory

  • Azerbaijan Technical University

  • Azerbaijan Medical University

  • Azerbaijan University of Tourism and Management

  • Baku State University

  • Baku Engineering University

  • Baku Slavic University

  • Nakhchivan State Universit

  • Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov

  • Khazar University

  • Ganja State University

For details on application, visit here.

More News

National University degree exams begin Saturday

National University degree exams begin Saturday

DU to expel 7 students, suspend 147

DU to expel 7 students, suspend 147

Medical College admission: How to apply

Medical College admission: How to apply

Educational institutions to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni

Educational institutions to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni