Govt scholarship covers tuition fee, accommodation, monthly allowance

The government of Azerbaijan has announced fully funded scholarships for international students. The scholarship is available for studying different programmes at selected universities in the country. The deadline for the application is 28 February.
Foreign students from any discipline are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The selected students will receive a monthly allowance in addition to the tuition wavier.
Students from the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) can apply for bachelor, master and doctoral degree programmes. No IELTS and TOFEL are required.
Details of the scholarship can be found here.
Provisions covered by the scholarship
Azerbaijan Government Scholarship will cover all costs of the selected candidates.
Tuition fee waiver for bachelor, master and doctoral degree program
Costs of international flight for selected students
Monthly allowance to cover meals, accommodation and utility bills
Medical insurance
Visa and registration fees
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must have a good academic record
Applicants must be younger than 25 years for bachelor and general medicine programs
Applicants must be younger than 30 years for graduate and residency programs
Applicants must be at least 40 years old for doctoral programs
Application method
Interested students can’t apply directly to universities. Applicants must be nominated by diplomatic authorities of the country. Details on submission of application are available on the official website of the scholarship.
Required documents
To register at a university, students will be required to submit the following documents;
Diploma and transcripts
International passport
Health certificate
Six photos and
Copies of other certificates and diplomas
Following are the universities where students will study after getting the scholarship;
ADA University
Azerbaijan University of Languages
Azerbaijan State Agricultural University
Azerbaijan State University of Economics
Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts
Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University
Baku Higher Oil School
Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University
Azerbaijan Arts Academy
Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction
Azerbaijan National Conservatory
Azerbaijan Technical University
Azerbaijan Medical University
Azerbaijan University of Tourism and Management
Baku State University
Baku Engineering University
Baku Slavic University
Nakhchivan State Universit
Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov
Khazar University
Ganja State University
For details on application, visit here.