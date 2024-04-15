Bangladeshi students celebrate Eid at Pahela Baishakh at University of Canterbury
Bangladeshi Student’s Association at the University of Canterbury (BSAUC), Christchurch, celebrated Eid-ul-Fitre and ‘Pahela Baishakh’, the first day of Bengali new year, stated a press release.
BSAUC organised a cultural programme and dinner at the Living Room (Book 101), Ilam campus of the University of Canterbury (UC), Christchurch, New Zealand on 14 April, 2024.
Md Mehedi Hasan, a UC alumnus, ex secretary of BSAUC and associate professor of Jahangirnagar University, designed and hosted the programme which received noteworthy appreciation from the audience. The function commenced with welcoming the guests, local community, current students and alumni at this university.
The programme was split into two different sessions. The first part of the programme started with a chorus of the most iconic Nazrul’s song ‘O Mon Romjaner Oi Rojar Sheshey Elo Khushir Eid’, also known as the Eid day song, led by Md Ayrangjeb.
The next segment was focused on remembering the childhood memories of Eid day by engaging the participants. On this occasion, Hasan, Arafat Hasan, Sayed Ahmed, Rozina Akter (treasurer of BSAUC) and Shafiul Alom Shajib shared their amusing experiences.
The second part of the programme was mainly focused on Pahela Baishakh. It started with the well-known Tagore song, ‘Esho Hey Baishakh’. Then modern and folk songs were performed by Md Ayrangjeb, Monali Alam and Shampa Palmar.
After that Md Arafat performed famous songs of Souls and Feedback bands while Tanvir recited the poem ‘Lichu Chor’ by poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. This session ended with a famous folk song. Musical instruments were played by Md Ayrangjeb (Harmoniyam), Richard Palmar (Tobla), Ratan (Jhunjhuni) and Fahim (Drum).
At the end, Hasan on behalf of the BSAUC expressed his gratitude to the programme committee and thanked them for their hard work to make this event a success. In the middle of the programme, all the participants and guests enjoyed the delicious dinner organised by BSAUC.