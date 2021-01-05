Guardians allege madrasah charging students for free textbooks

A number of guardians have alleged that Ghorashal Hamidia Dakhil Madrasah in Jhenaidah sadar upazila has asked them to pay between Tk 350 and Tk 750 for government-approved textbooks meant for free distribution, reports news agency UNB.

They also accuse Madrasah superintendent Wazed Ali of collecting Tk 50 from students who have failed to return their old textbooks. “On 3 January, when we had gone to collect textbooks, the madrasah demanded money,” said a parent, on condition of anonymity.

Superintendent Wazed Ali has, however, denied the allegation. “Students have been asked to pay admission and tuition fees only. There must be some misunderstanding.”