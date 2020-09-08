Guideline prepared to run schools

The primary and mass education ministry has prepared a guideline for running schools maintaining proper health protocols amid the risk of novel coronavirus infections, reports news agency UNB.
The Directorate of Primary Education has already been directed to make necessary arrangements for issuing the guideline to all schools.
The guideline has been prepared as part of overall planning about public health and education. It will be applied once a concrete decision is made by the higher authorities over school reopening.
It has been formulated as per directives from the Prime Minister’s Office, cabinet division, and health services division, in addition to WHO, UNESCO, UNICEF, World Bank and CDC (USA).
Safety measures before and after the reopening of schools is the key to the guideline.
On 16 March, the government announced the closure of all educational institutions across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh.
Since then, no classes and exams have taken place at educational institutions, except those of online platforms.