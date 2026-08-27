University Grants Commission and UN Women partner to end sexual and gender-based violence in universities

Representing the European Union, Deputy Head of Delegation, Head of Political, Economic, Trade, Press and Information Section Baiba Zarina said, “Today's signing matters because it could help translate standards into practice, strengthen institutions and give students and staff the confidence that their concerns will be heard and addressed. The lessons generated here can improve higher education across the whole of Bangladesh.”

UN Women Representative Gitanjali Singh highlighted the need for strong institutional systems, accountability and coordinated action to prevent violence against women and girls.

"Safe campuses are essential for young women and girls to pursue their education, and aspirations. It is our collective responsibility to create safer learning and working environments so women can achieve their full potential without the fear of harassment and violence”, said Gitanjali Singh.

A discussion moderated by Shrabana Datta, Ending Violence Against Women Unit Manager, UN Women, highlighted commitments from the universities’ Vice Chancellors.

Through the ESGBV project, UN Women and its civil society partner Ain o Salish Kendra will work with participating public and private universities to strengthen internal complaint committees and institutional mechanisms, improve reporting and referral systems, and raise awareness of these among students and staff.

The partnership between UGC and UN Women under the ESGBV project marks an important step towards ensuring that universities across Bangladesh are places where all students and staff can learn, work, and fully participate in campus life free from sexual harassment and gender-based violence.