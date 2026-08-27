University Grants Commission and UN Women partner to end sexual and gender-based violence in universities
The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and UN Women today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the UGC Auditorium in Dhaka to prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence in tertiary educational institutions across Bangladesh.
The partnership is being implemented under UN Women’s Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in public spaces, workplaces and in tertiary educational settings in Bangladesh (ESGBV) project, funded by the European Union.
According to recent National violence against women prevalence survey of BBS (2024), 16 per cent of 20 to 24-year-old young women experienced technology-facilitated gender-based violence in the previous year. Against this backdrop, the partnership between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and UN Women will also support the implementation of the 2009 High Court Directives on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment. The directives mandate educational institutions and workplaces to establish effective mechanisms to prevent and address sexual harassment, while ensuring the right of all individuals to pursue education and work in an environment of safety, dignity, and respect.
Under the collaboration, UGC and UN Women will work with five public and private universities including Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur; Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet (SUST); Khulna University; Daffodil International University; and American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) to strengthen institutional capacity to prevent and address gender-based violence, including sexual harassment, on campus.
UGC Chairperson Professor Dr. Mamum Ahmed and five Members of the UGC Executive Committee, the respective Vice-Chancellors and representatives from five participating universities, the European Union, UN Women, and other stakeholders were present at the signing ceremony to reaffirm their commitment to creating safer, respectful and gender-responsive university campuses.
UGC Chairperson Professor Dr. Mamun Ahmed emphasized the importance of collective action to ensure that higher education institutions provide safe and enabling environments for all students and staff.
“True academic excellence can never be achieved in an environment where fear, harassment and discrimination exist. Our universities must remain spaces where students – especially women – can pursue their dreams, explore their potential and express their intellect without the looming shadow of gender-based violence”, said Dr. Mamun Ahmed.
Representing the European Union, Deputy Head of Delegation, Head of Political, Economic, Trade, Press and Information Section Baiba Zarina said, “Today's signing matters because it could help translate standards into practice, strengthen institutions and give students and staff the confidence that their concerns will be heard and addressed. The lessons generated here can improve higher education across the whole of Bangladesh.”
UN Women Representative Gitanjali Singh highlighted the need for strong institutional systems, accountability and coordinated action to prevent violence against women and girls.
"Safe campuses are essential for young women and girls to pursue their education, and aspirations. It is our collective responsibility to create safer learning and working environments so women can achieve their full potential without the fear of harassment and violence”, said Gitanjali Singh.
A discussion moderated by Shrabana Datta, Ending Violence Against Women Unit Manager, UN Women, highlighted commitments from the universities’ Vice Chancellors.
Through the ESGBV project, UN Women and its civil society partner Ain o Salish Kendra will work with participating public and private universities to strengthen internal complaint committees and institutional mechanisms, improve reporting and referral systems, and raise awareness of these among students and staff.
The partnership between UGC and UN Women under the ESGBV project marks an important step towards ensuring that universities across Bangladesh are places where all students and staff can learn, work, and fully participate in campus life free from sexual harassment and gender-based violence.
SUST Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Khairul Islam and convenor of the project implementing task team Dr Mohammad Sayful Islam; Khulna University president of the sexual harassment prevention committee Professor Taslima Khatun; Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Vice Chancellor Md. Showkat Ali; AIUB Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Saiful Islam and representatives Farheen Hassan and Nazia Farhana; and Daffodil International University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. MR Kabir and chairperson of the sexual harassment prevention committee Professor Dr. Sharifa Sultana were all present at the signing ceremony.