AI: How university students should prepare for jobs in this era

For decades, our universities have provided students with a strong academic foundation. They have nurtured analytical thinking, disciplined learning and self-discipline.

We should not underestimate these contributions in any way. However, the time has come to build a new layer on top of that foundation.

At the beginning of my career, while working in the corporate sector, I spent months conducting field research to understand customers and their needs.

Through that process, I learned how to ask the right questions and identify emerging patterns and trends. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) tools can present the same information within minutes.