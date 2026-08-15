Teacher recruitment at private edu institutions: Is govt going backwards

Recent decisions and discussions have raised questions about whether the government is going backwards again in the recruitment system for private educational institutions.

The power to recruit employees has already been returned to the intuitions’ managing committees. The written examination for the recruitment of heads and assistant heads of educational institutions through the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) was held about four months ago. However, the viva voce examination has not yet been held.

Meanwhile, preliminary discussions are underway to transfer the authority to recruit assistant teachers from the NTRCA back to the managing committees. However, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said that no decision has yet been made on the matter.

People from education sector, however, say that if there are problems with the recruitment system through the NTRCA, it can be reformed to make it more transparent and effective. But returning to the old system could again increase opportunities for local influence, politicisation, nepotism and irregularities.

According to them, the limitations of the NTRCA’s current system should be addressed, and the recruitment process should be made faster, more transparent and competitive. Under no circumstances should there be a return to the old system.