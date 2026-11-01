HSC results: Tamzeed scores 1,222 out of 1,300; study strategy he followed

Tamzeed Tahseen appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in 2026 under the Chittagong board. According to the examination results, he scored 1,222 marks out of a total of 1,300.

Tamzeed passed the HSC examination from the science group of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) School and College. He is the son of Rezaul Karim and Shamsunnahar Begum.

Although his family is from Gaibandha, Tamzeed lives in the CUET campus area due to his father's profession.

Expressing his joy over the result, Tamzeed said, "It feels wonderful to secure the highest marks."

When asked if he followed any specific strategy while answering questions, he said, "I adopted a few tactics while writing my answers. I first answered the questions I knew best and tackled the relatively difficult ones later."