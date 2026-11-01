HSC results: Tamzeed scores 1,222 out of 1,300; study strategy he followed
Tamzeed Tahseen appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in 2026 under the Chittagong board. According to the examination results, he scored 1,222 marks out of a total of 1,300.
Tamzeed passed the HSC examination from the science group of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) School and College. He is the son of Rezaul Karim and Shamsunnahar Begum.
Although his family is from Gaibandha, Tamzeed lives in the CUET campus area due to his father's profession.
Expressing his joy over the result, Tamzeed said, "It feels wonderful to secure the highest marks."
When asked if he followed any specific strategy while answering questions, he said, "I adopted a few tactics while writing my answers. I first answered the questions I knew best and tackled the relatively difficult ones later."
Regarding his exam preparation, Tamzeed noted, "There was no hard-and-fast rule about how many hours I had to study. I studied whichever subject I felt like reading at the time. Whenever I faced difficulty understanding something, I took help from my teachers. I approached them in person when needed and sometimes contacted them online. The teachers supported me wholeheartedly."
Noting that Chemistry is his favourite subject, Tamzeed said, "I enjoy solving problems in Physics and Chemistry. Driven by this interest, I want to study engineering in the future."
Tamzeed's father, Rezaul Karim, is a professor in the Department of Chemistry at CUET. Regarding his son’s performance, he said, "I have learned from various sources that he ranked first in the board based on total marks. Alhamdulillah. As a parent, this brings great joy. He put in the effort and he earned a good result accordingly."
Halima Khanam, acting principal of CUET School and College, told Prothom Alo, "We have learned that he secured the highest aggregate marks in the education board. We are thrilled with Tamzeed’s achievement. He is exceptionally talented and humble. He achieved this success through perseverance and diligence. This will inspire current students."
When asked about the claim of securing the first position, Chittagong Education Board Controller of Examinations Professor Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury said, "No merit-based rank list has been prepared, so it cannot be officially stated whose result was the highest. However, his result is undoubtedly commendable."
Students from Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachhari districts sat for the HSC exams under the Chittagong board. This year, a total of 99,878 examinees appeared for the exams under the board, of whom 50,166 passed.
Female students outperformed male students in the pass rate, with girls securing a 53.49 per cent pass rate compared to 47.62 per cent for boys.