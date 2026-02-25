University for seven colleges under review again

Just four days before the national election, the interim government hurriedly issued an ordinance to establish a new university named Dhaka Central University for seven major government colleges in Dhaka.

Then, exactly two days before the swearing-in of the new government after the election, the interim government also appointed a vice-chancellor to this new university on 15 February.

Now the new government has announced that the issue of a new university for the seven colleges is being reviewed by a committee.