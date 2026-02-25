University for seven colleges under review again
Just four days before the national election, the interim government hurriedly issued an ordinance to establish a new university named Dhaka Central University for seven major government colleges in Dhaka.
Then, exactly two days before the swearing-in of the new government after the election, the interim government also appointed a vice-chancellor to this new university on 15 February.
Now the new government has announced that the issue of a new university for the seven colleges is being reviewed by a committee.
The new education minister said this today, Wednesday in response to journalists’ questions at a press conference at the Secretariat, organised on the occasion of publishing the results of the Junior Scholarship Examination for Class VIII, the Madrasa Class VIII scholarship exam, and the Class V (Ebtedayee) scholarship exam.
At the press conference, a journalist asked about some rushed decisions of the previous government, including the ordinance issued hurriedly regarding the seven colleges. In reply, the education minister said whether it was done hastily or not would be reviewed through a committee.
The crisis surrounding these seven colleges in Dhaka is not new. In 2017, the colleges were affiliated with University of Dhaka from National University without adequate preparation. Amid long-standing administrative and academic complications, and following student protests, it was announced in January last year that the seven colleges would be separated from Dhaka University.
The government then took the initiative to merge the colleges and form a new university. However, disagreements arose among teachers and students over the proposed structure, leading to protests.
In this situation, the Ministry of Education revised the draft ordinance, which was recently approved at a meeting of the advisory council. The ordinance was then issued on 8 February.
Although there are differences in wording in official documents, the new university’s activities will be much like those of the National University. The seven colleges in Dhaka will now conduct academic activities as “affiliated” colleges under the new university.
Since 2017 they have been under Dhaka University, and before that they were “affiliated” colleges of the National University.
According to the ordinance, seven colleges in the Dhaka metropolitan area—Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Titumir College, Government Bangla College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women’s College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, and Kabi Nazrul Government College—will remain as “affiliated colleges” of Dhaka Central University, and their identity, characteristics, infrastructure, movable and immovable assets, and other existing facilities will remain intact.