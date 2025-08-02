Two-day int'l conference begins at KU
A two-day international conference titled "Peace Building through Arts and Humanities" began on Saturday at Khulna University (KU), aiming to highlight the transformative role of cultural expression in fostering global harmony.
Organized by the School of Arts and Humanities, the conference opened at the university's Liaquat Ali Auditorium, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim attending as the chief guest.
In his inaugural address, the VC said the world today is plagued by conflict and division and sustainable peace cannot be achieved solely through legal frameworks or political agreements.
"Peace must be rooted in human empathy, culture, shared memory and our collective humanity," he emphasized. He noted that arts and humanities are essential tools in cultivating these values.
Referring to the July uprising, the VC praised the powerful role of students and youth in using creative means such as songs, graffiti, short videos, and social media writings to demand peace and justice.
"These were not just protests but powerful artistic expressions that embodied unity and inspired hope," he said.
He added that Khulna University is committed to advancing these ideals through interdisciplinary education and both national and international partnerships.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Md. Harun-or-Rashid Khan addressed the session as special guest, while Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir chaired the event. The welcome speech was delivered by Professor Dr. Abdur Rahman Shaheen of the English Discipline.
The opening session began with a documentary showcasing the School of Arts and Humanities. Guests and keynote speakers were later presented with commemorative mementos.
The first keynote presentation was delivered by Prof Dr. Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan bin Abdullah, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Science, Malaysia.
He shared his perspectives on peace education through collaborative, creative, and innovative teaching methods.
Prof Dr. Mohammad Azam, Director General of Bangla Academy, later presented his keynote paper, discussing how arts and humanities contribute to promoting peace, justice, and human development.
The conference will continue tomorrow with panel discussions, academic sessions and cultural performances.