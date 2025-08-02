Two-day int'l conference begins at KU

A two-day international conference titled "Peace Building through Arts and Humanities" began on Saturday at Khulna University (KU), aiming to highlight the transformative role of cultural expression in fostering global harmony.

Organized by the School of Arts and Humanities, the conference opened at the university's Liaquat Ali Auditorium, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim attending as the chief guest.

In his inaugural address, the VC said the world today is plagued by conflict and division and sustainable peace cannot be achieved solely through legal frameworks or political agreements.

"Peace must be rooted in human empathy, culture, shared memory and our collective humanity," he emphasized. He noted that arts and humanities are essential tools in cultivating these values.