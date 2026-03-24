Govt to offer Tk 1 million loan for students studying abroad: Nur

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Nurul Haque Nur today said the government will provide loans up to Tk 1 million to students seeking higher education abroad to help them meet bank solvency requirements.

He said the directive was given by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to facilitate students intending to go to countries like South Korea, Japan, China and Germany.

“The loan facility will be provided through the ministry’s specialised Probashi Kallyan Bank,” he told reporters after a meeting with the prime minister at the Secretariat this afternoon.

The state minister said the prime minister had earlier given specific plans to boost manpower export and implement election manifesto commitments, and today’s discussion was part of its follow-up.

“Particularly, students going abroad for higher studies often face complications regarding bank guarantees or solvency requirements. To ease this, the prime minister has instructed to introduce this loan facility,” he said.