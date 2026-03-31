Plan for online, in-person classes on alternate days in schools, colleges

The Ministry of Education has taken an initiative to introduce blended classes—combining online and in-person teaching—in educational institutions (excluding universities) in city areas amid the global energy crisis. Initially, a proposal is under consideration to hold classes six days a week, with three days online and three days in person on an alternate basis.

That means if classes are held online on Saturday, they will be conducted in person on Sunday. In this way, the weekly schedule is being planned so that an online class day is followed by an in-person class the next day.

This is currently a plan of the Ministry of Education. A final decision will be made after consultation with the Prime Minister or discussion in a cabinet meeting.