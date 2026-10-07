Cadet College admission test returns to previous format, 2027 syllabus published
Cadet colleges provide students with a disciplined lifestyle and a high-quality educational environment, helping them develop into capable citizens and leaders of the future. Therefore, every year, many students sit for the competitive admission test to enter Class-VII at a cadet college after completing Class-VI.
The cadet college admission process consists mainly of three stages—written, oral and health examinations. Among these, the written examination is the most important stage.
Success in this test means that students have covered half the journey towards fulfilling their dream of securing admission to a cadet college.
This year, in 2027, the cadet college admission test has been revised. The new syllabus has been published, reducing the total marks by 100. The written examination has been reduced from 300 to 200 marks. After a long period, the cadet college admission test is returning to the 200-mark format.
Under the new syllabus, English will carry 65 marks, Mathematics 70 marks and Bangla 45 marks. Science, Bangladesh and Global Studies, Information Technology, General Knowledge and Intelligence will carry a total of 20 marks.
Although the new syllabus specifies the distribution of marks, the cadet college website does not mention the duration of the examination.
In the 2026 admission test, English and Mathematics carried 100 marks each, Bangla 60 marks, while Science, History, Social Science, Digital Technology, General Knowledge and Intelligence carried 40 marks. Overall, the written section of the 2026 admission test carried 300 marks.
From 2019 to 2026, the cadet college admission test was held for 300 marks. Previously, from 2007 to 2018, the admission test carried 200 marks.