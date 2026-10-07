Cadet College admission test returns to previous format, 2027 syllabus published

The cadet college admission process consists mainly of three stages—written, oral and health examinations. Among these, the written examination is the most important stage.

Success in this test means that students have covered half the journey towards fulfilling their dream of securing admission to a cadet college.

This year, in 2027, the cadet college admission test has been revised. The new syllabus has been published, reducing the total marks by 100. The written examination has been reduced from 300 to 200 marks. After a long period, the cadet college admission test is returning to the 200-mark format.