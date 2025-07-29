Viqarunnisa Noon School and College publishes Class-XI admission requirements, 2390 seats
Admissions into Class-XI at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College for the academic session 2025–26 will follow the guidelines set out in the college admission policy 2025 of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) for female students, who have passed the SSC examination.
Minimum qualifications for application:
1. For Current Viqarunnisa Students: Science (Bangla Medium): GPA 3.50, Science (English Version): GPA 3.50, Business Studies: GPA 3.00 and Humanities: GPA 3.00 is required.
2. For Students from Other Institutions: Science (Bangla Medium): GPA 5.00, Science (English Version): GPA 5.00, Business Studies: GPA 4.50 and Humanities: GPA 4.00 is a must for the admission.
Number of available seats:
A total of 2,390 seats are available, including Science (Bangla Medium): 1,530; Science (English Version): 300; Business Studies: 280 and Humanities: 280.
Online application and confirmation dates
In the first phase, students can submit applications from 30 July to 11 August. The admission will be confirmed between 20 and 22 August.
In the second phase, applications can be submitted between 23 and 25 August while the confirmation will be made on 29-30 August.
In the third phase, a student can submit her application between 31 August and 1 September while the confirmation will be made on 3-4 September
Important information
1. Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College who wish to continue at this institution must select Viqarunnisa as their first preference. Note that every applicant is required to choose a minimum of five colleges while applying online.
2. Application fee is Tk. 220 only.
3. Only students who have passed SSC from the English Version (Science) may apply for admission in the English Version (Science) section.
4. After the merit list is published by the Dhaka Education Board, selected students must pay a confirmation fee of Tk. 335 to finalise their selection.
5. Once confirmation is completed, students must complete the admission process through the online platform of Viqarunnisa School and College. The detailed procedure for online admission will be announced later via notice.
Online application link: https://esvg.xiclassadmission.gov.bd/
Some necessary information
1. Students who fail to confirm admission within the given timeframe will not be eligible for enrolment.
2. According to the Class-XI Admission Policy 2025, institutional quota will not apply in cases of stream change.
3. Students unwilling to attend classes regularly are discouraged from applying.
4. Science group students must take Higher Mathematics as either their third or fourth subject. Additionally, they may choose between Biology and Statistics.
For more details, visit: www.vnsc.edu.bd