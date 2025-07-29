Viqarunnisa Noon School and College publishes Class-XI admission requirements, 2390 seats

Admissions into Class-XI at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College for the academic session 2025–26 will follow the guidelines set out in the college admission policy 2025 of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) for female students, who have passed the SSC examination.

Minimum qualifications for application:

1. For Current Viqarunnisa Students: Science (Bangla Medium): GPA 3.50, Science (English Version): GPA 3.50, Business Studies: GPA 3.00 and Humanities: GPA 3.00 is required.

2. For Students from Other Institutions: Science (Bangla Medium): GPA 5.00, Science (English Version): GPA 5.00, Business Studies: GPA 4.50 and Humanities: GPA 4.00 is a must for the admission.