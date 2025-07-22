Today’s HSC, equivalent exams postponed following Uttara jet crash
Today’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been postponed following the deadly crash of a training fighter jet at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.
Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government, citing the Education Adviser made this announcement.
Shafiqul Alam posted the news early this morning on his verified Facebook account at around 7:15 am, writing, “Today’s HSC exam has been postponed: Education Adviser.”
Earlier, around 3:00 am Monday night, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, Adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, also posted about the postponement of today’s exams on his verified Facebook profile.
Mahfuz Alam, Adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, shared a similar post regarding the suspension of today's HSC and equivalent exams at around 3:30 am on his verified account.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Public Relations Officer, Md. Mamunur Rashid, confirmed the postponement to Prothom Alo at around 3:30 am.
The tragedy occurred shortly after 1:00 pm on Monday when a training fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara. The crash resulted in at least 22 deaths and left more than 150 people injured.
In response to the incident, the government has declared today, Tuesday, a day of national mourning.