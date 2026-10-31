HSC, equivalent results published: Pass rate 52.12pc, 40,084 obtain GPA-5

The results of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published today, with an overall pass rate of 52.12 per cent across across the nine general, madrasa and technical education boards.

A total of 40,084 students obtained GPA-5 across all boards.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the result publication process at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education at 11:00 am today, Saturday. The results are being published simultaneously online and through the respective educational institutions immediately after the inauguration.

The pass rate was 58.83 per cent in 2025. This means the pass rate has decreased by 6.71 percentage points compared to last year.

In 2025, a total of 69,097 examinees initially obtained GPA-5. Later, another 3,079 examinees achieved GPA-5 following re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts. In the previous year, 2024, a total of 145,911 examinees obtained GPA-5.