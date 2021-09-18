High school students to be vaccinated soon: DSHE

The high school students will soon be vaccinated for Covid-19, said the chief of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Friday, reports UNB.
“The high school students will soon be brought under the Covid-19 vaccine coverage. We are preparing in this regard," DSHE director general Syed Golam Faruk told a meeting at Barishal Government College auditorium.
Golam Faruk further said that if the transmission of Covid-19increases again, institutions will be closed and students are to be assessed through assignments as before.