Educational institutions to get 5 consecutive days of holidays
All educational institutions across the country will observe several consecutive days of holidays in February.
At the beginning of the month, schools and colleges remained closed for academic activities on the occasion of Maghi Purnima. Educational institutions also observed a holiday on 4 February for Shab-e-Barat.
Now, all educational institutions will receive a further stretch of five consecutive days of holidays.
From 11 to 15 February, all educational institutions will suspend classroom activities. The Government has declared holidays on 11 and 12 February in observance of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
13 and 14 February fall on Friday and Saturday, which are the regular weekly holidays.
Subsequently, on 15 February, educational institutions will remain closed for Maha Shivaratri, as listed in the official academic holiday calendar.
As a result, all educational institutions nationwide will enjoy five consecutive days of holidays in February.
The Government has declared 11 February a general holiday in connection with the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
On 10 February, the Government will grant a general holiday specifically for workers in industrial areas. 12 February, the election day, will remain a general holiday, as previously announced.
According to the official gazette notification, based on the decision of the Advisory Council, the Government has declared 11 and 12 February (Wednesday and Thursday) as government holidays under executive authority to facilitate voting and election-related activities.
These holidays apply to officers and employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices, institutions and organisations, as well as teachers, officers and staff of public and private educational institutions.
The notification also declares 10 February 2026, Tuesday a special holiday for workers and employees in industrial zones.
Earlier, at the meeting of the Interim Government’s Advisory Council held on 22 January, the Council decided to declare 11 February, the day preceding the election, a general holiday.
As 12 February, the election day, already falls on a general holiday and the following two days are Friday and Saturday, the election will result in four consecutive days of holidays.
Workers in industrial areas will receive a general holiday on 10 February, which will allow them three consecutive days of holidays, excluding the weekly holidays of Friday and Saturday.
An analysis of the academic holiday calendar shows that educational institutions will observe a total of 64 holidays this year.
From 8 March, beginning with the holy month of Ramadan, schools will remain closed for 19 consecutive days due to Eid-ul-Fitr, Jumatul Bida, Independence Day and several other holidays combined.
Academic activities will resume on 29 March after the extended break.
Educational institutions will also observe 12 consecutive days of holidays for Eid-ul-Adha and the summer vacation, from 24 May to 4 June, inclusive of weekly holidays.
This year, institutions have allocated five days of holidays for Durga Puja. Additionally, institutions will observe one-day holidays for Lakshmi Puja, Prabarana Purnima and Fateha-e-Yazdaham.
Furthermore, institutions have again reserved two discretionary holidays at the discretion of the head of the institution.
Apart from these, educational institutions will observe holidays for various national and international days and religious observances in accordance with established rules.