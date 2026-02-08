Educational institutions to get 5 consecutive days of holidays

All educational institutions across the country will observe several consecutive days of holidays in February.

At the beginning of the month, schools and colleges remained closed for academic activities on the occasion of Maghi Purnima. Educational institutions also observed a holiday on 4 February for Shab-e-Barat.

Now, all educational institutions will receive a further stretch of five consecutive days of holidays.

From 11 to 15 February, all educational institutions will suspend classroom activities. The Government has declared holidays on 11 and 12 February in observance of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

13 and 14 February fall on Friday and Saturday, which are the regular weekly holidays.