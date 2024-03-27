How to get DU admission test results on mobile
Dhaka University will unveil the results of the admission tests for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 on Thursday.
Following the announcement at 3:30pm, the detailed results of the examination will be accessible on the university's official admission website, admission.eis.du.ac.bd.
Besides, the applicants can receive their results via SMS by typing ‘DU ALS ˂roll no˃’ for the arts, law, and social science unit, ‘DU SCI ˂roll no˃’ for the science unit, and ‘DU BUS ˂roll no˃’ for the business studies unit from Teletalk, Robi, Airtel, and Banglalink mobile networks and sending it to 16321. The return SMS will show the results.
For the fine arts unit, they should type ‘DU FRT ˂roll no˃’ and send to 16321.
The admission tests took place on different dates between 23 February and 9 March.