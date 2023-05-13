Educational institutes of four boards closed Sunday

All secondary and higher secondary educational institutions under Chattogram, Barishal, Cumilla and Jashore boards and higher educational institutions in the districts under the boards would remain close on Sunday.
Education ministry announced the decision on Saturday.
The ministry in a notice requested University Grants Commission (UGC) and Secondary and Higher Education division to take necessary measures in this end.
Earlier on the day, inter education board coordination committee informed that six education boards have postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination, which is scheduled for Sunday (14 May) and Monday (15 May), due to the cyclone Mocha.
These education boards are Chattogram, Barishal, Cumilla, Jashore, Madrasa and Technical board.
An order signed by professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chief of the inter-education board coordination committee, disclosed the new decision on Sunday.
The exams of the remaining boards would take place as per the schedule time while the schedule of the postponed exams would be announced later, it added.