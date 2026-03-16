New VCs appointed at 6 universities, including RU, CU and JnU
The government has appointed new vice-chancellors to six more universities, including Rajshahi University (RU), Chittagong University (RU) and Jagannath University (JnU).
Education and primary and mass education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon announced the information at a press conference at the Ministry of Education today, Monday.
Professor Md Faridul Islam has been appointed the new VC of Rajshahi University. Professor Rais Uddin, chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies at Jagannath University and president of the university teachers’ association, will serve as the VC of Jagannath University.
In addition, Professor Siddiqur Rahman Khan has been appointed vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Open University. Professor Md Nurul Islam, the current pro-vice-chancellor of the National University, has been appointed vice-chancellor of Central University. Professor Md Masud has been made the new vice-chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), while Professor Md Al Forqan has been given the responsibility as vice-chancellor of Chittagong University.
The education minister said the formal gazette notification in this regard will be issued soon.