How BUET runs academic activities in the pandemic

After conducting a survey among 5,500 students it was found that some 370 students did not have appropriate devices to attend classes online, some 1,800 students did not have the ability to purchase internet data every month. The BUET authority took initiatives based on the survey data.

Based on applications from the students, an interest free loan Tk 30,000 has been provided to each of the students to buy a smart device. Some 133 teachers also got a loan of Tk 45,000 each. A grant of Tk 500 has been given to the students who do not have the ability to buy internet data.