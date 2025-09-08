British Council initiates research on sustainable architectural practices in Bangladesh

The British Council has commissioned the Bengal Institute for Architecture, Landscapes and Settlements to lead a new research initiative on sustainable architecture in Bangladesh. In March of this year, the Bengal Institute’s research proposal was selected through a competitive open call for applications.

The appointed team, which is now preparing to conduct field-research, aims to prepare an overview of existing, but under-documented sustainable and climate-adaptive architectural practices and approaches across the country. The team will interview designers, custodians and users of the projects in districts throughout Bangladesh, to understand the broader context of these practices.