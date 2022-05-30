HSC exam form fill up begins 8 June

According to the press release, the students will have to pay the form fill up fee online by 23 June. Out of the regular students, the students of science will have to pay Tk 2,330 (4th subject included), while students of commerce and arts will have to pay a fee of Tk 1,770.
If a student of commerce or arts has a practical exam in his fourth subject, he will have to pay an extra Tk 140. Moreover, if the elective subject also includes a practical exam, a further Tk 140 per subject will have to be paid.
This year, the colleges won’t hold the Test exam for the HSC examinees. However, they are allowed to hold “Preparatory Exams”. But those exams won’t be mandatory and the students can’t be forced to pay an extra fee for it.