HSC exams to be held with shortened syllabus, question paper

The schedule, signed by Professor SM Amirul Islam, convener of the board’s Examination Regulatory Committee and controller of examinations of Dhaka Education Board, was released Sunday.
Typically, students would take a 3-hour test for 100 marks.
Although students will sit for tests with fewer marks – 45 to 55 – their final mark will be converted out of 100 during the evaluation.
Usually, HSC exams take place in April. The pandemic has forced the government to postpone the exam.
In 2021, following the resumption of in-person classes, HSC candidates sat for tests in December on only three optional subjects with a shortened syllabus and reduced marks.
HSC exams were not held in 2020 due to the pandemic; students were evaluated based on their results in previous public exams.