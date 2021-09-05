Education

HSC, SSC examinees, class V students to attend classes everyday from 12 Sept

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Empty classroom of a school
Empty classroom of a schoolProthom Alo file photo

After over 18 months the government has decided to open the educational institutions up to higher secondary level from 12 September as the Covid transmission rate has recently started decreasing.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees of this year and next year, and fifth grade students will have to attend classes every day.

Education minister Dipu Moni announced the decision after a meeting on Sunday.

However, the students of other classes will attend classes a day every week, she added.

All the educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March last year. Earlier, the government said the institutions will remain closed until 11 September.

On Thursday night, the national technical committee on coronavirus affairs gave its approval to open the educational institutions.

After the meeting, the committee president Mohammad Shahidullah told Prothom Alo that the rate of infection has decreased by 70 per cent from its peak. Gradually the availability of vaccines is also being ensured. That is why the educational institutions could be opened now given that some safety measures are taken, he added.

At the same night, education minister Dipu Moni hinted at a private television programme that the decision on gradual opening the educational institutions from 12 September could be taken.

Earlier, on 26 August, the government extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions until 11 September. The education ministry also said the authorities of public and autonomous universities may reopen their respective institutions under their own management after 15 October. However, education ministry sources said the decision of opening the universities after 15 October could be changed. The universities will take the decision on their own.

