HSC, SSC examinees, class V students to attend classes everyday from 12 Sept

After over 18 months the government has decided to open the educational institutions up to higher secondary level from 12 September as the Covid transmission rate has recently started decreasing.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees of this year and next year, and fifth grade students will have to attend classes every day.

Education minister Dipu Moni announced the decision after a meeting on Sunday.

However, the students of other classes will attend classes a day every week, she added.