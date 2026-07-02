HSC and equivalent examinations begin

While it is common for some students to register for public examinations such as the SSC and HSC but ultimately not sit them, education experts say this year's absentee rate is exceptionally high.

According to data from the Ministry of Education and the education boards, around 1.5 million students who passed the SSC and equivalent examinations two years ago (2024–25 academic session) under the country's 11 education boards registered for Class XI. Of them, only about 950,000 completed registration for this year's HSC and equivalent examinations. As a result, nearly 550,000 regular students are not taking the examinations.