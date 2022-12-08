Education

Schoolchildren stage German drama

More than 30 students participated in the main cast of the drama

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Secondary level students of International School Dhaka (ISD) have performed in a modern German drama based on the story of how a baby disconnected from the family during war was brought up by a peasant mother.

The ‘Caucasian Chalk Circle, a play by the German modernist playwright Bertolt Brecht, was staged by students of VI-XII grades on the ISD campus on Sunday and Monday evening, according to a press release.

“When students perform in front of a big audience, they learn to become more confident! So, it’s a great experience for the children. We hope students will learn a great deal from these events and evolve into multi-talented human beings,” said Eugene Barnaart, the secondary drama teacher at ISD.

In this year's event, more than 30 students participated in the main cast of the drama, he added. “It's amazing to work with the ISD children and to get support from the parents and the school administration.”

ISD parents, staff, students, faculty, and invited guests are attending the drama events.

