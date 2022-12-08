Schoolchildren stage German drama

“When students perform in front of a big audience, they learn to become more confident! So, it’s a great experience for the children. We hope students will learn a great deal from these events and evolve into multi-talented human beings,” said Eugene Barnaart, the secondary drama teacher at ISD.
In this year's event, more than 30 students participated in the main cast of the drama, he added. “It's amazing to work with the ISD children and to get support from the parents and the school administration.”
ISD parents, staff, students, faculty, and invited guests are attending the drama events.