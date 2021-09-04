Hungary to offer more scholarships to Bangladeshi students

This was revealed while Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Geneva on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said Saturday.
Both of them were in Geneva for participating in the Asia-Pacific Regional Review Meeting in preparation for the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC 5) to be held in Qatar in January 2022.
During the meeting, both the foreign ministers discussed issues of bilateral interest as well as multilateral issues. The issue of operationalisation of Consulate of Hungary was also discussed in this regard.
The two foreign ministers agreed to explore cooperation in health sector and also discussed about increasing trade between the two countries.