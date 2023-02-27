IDP to host two events this week in Dhaka and Chattogram

IDP also has fast lane through which students can immediately get offer right after applying. The best part of this event is that students can even go home from the event with their offer letter in hand in principle.

IDP is a global leader in international education services and helping international students over 50 years. IDP is also a proud co-owner of IELTS examination. IDP Education Bangladesh has offices in Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Chattogram and Sylhet and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm.