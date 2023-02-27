IDP to host two events this week in Dhaka and Chattogram

Leading universities and colleges from Australia, UK, Canada and USA will participate in the event in Chattogram and only Australian universities will participate in Dhaka. Students will get a chance to meet G08 universities directly and also apply on spot.
It will be a great platform for students to know about scholarships and entry requirements for these universities. There are certain scholarships up to 100 per cent from Australia. Recently, Australian government announced that they will be making some changes in their post study work rights from July onwards, which will immensely benefit the students.
IDP also has fast lane through which students can immediately get offer right after applying. The best part of this event is that students can even go home from the event with their offer letter in hand in principle.
IDP is a global leader in international education services and helping international students over 50 years. IDP is also a proud co-owner of IELTS examination. IDP Education Bangladesh has offices in Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Chattogram and Sylhet and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm.