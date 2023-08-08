Examinees, guardians demand deferral of HSC

The dengue situation has become severe across the country and so some of the examinees of HSC and equivalent exams and their guardians want the exam to be deferred for a few more days instead of on 17 August.

However, the education boards are saying the exam dates cannot be deferred despite a section of students demanding the postponement of HSC exams. The exams are to be held on schedule.

The national monitoring and disciplinary committee regarding holding the HSC exams in a fair and conducive environment has called a meeting today, Tuesday. Education minister Dipu Moni is to brief about the meeting at 3:00 pm.