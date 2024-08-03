10 Minutes School suspends classes for indefinite period
10 Minute School, one of the leading online Edutec startup in the country, suspended their online and offline classes for an indefinite period.
The suspension was announced in their official Facebook page after 12:00 am on Saturday.
The post said, “All live classes, revision classes and offline classes of English Centre of 10 Minute School will remain closed for an independent period from Saturday."
However, their teaching videos will remain available on website and YouTube channel.