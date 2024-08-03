Education

10 Minutes School suspends classes for indefinite period

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Logo of 10 Minute SchoolFacebook/10 Minute School

10 Minute School, one of the leading online Edutec startup in the country, suspended their online and offline classes for an indefinite period.

The suspension was announced in their official Facebook page after 12:00 am on Saturday.

The post said, “All live classes, revision classes and offline classes of English Centre of 10 Minute School will remain closed for an independent period from Saturday."

However, their teaching videos will remain available on website and YouTube channel.

Also Read

10 Minute School: Startup Bangladesh cancels Tk 50m investment proposal

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Education