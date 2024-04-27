Education

SSC, equivalent exam results likely on 9-11 May

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams are likely to be published between 9 and 11 May. The education boards have given the education ministry a proposal to announce the results within this time.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Inter Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board, shared this information to Prothom Alo on Saturday.

It is customary for the education boards to send three probable dates for publication of the results. The results are announced in the date that prime minister approves.

The SSC and equivalent exams were started on 15 February this year.

