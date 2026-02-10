DU Vice-Chancellor says he wants to step down
Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan has said that he wants to step down from his position.
Niaz Ahmed Khan made the remarks at a press conference at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom adjacent to the Vice-Chancellor’s Office of the university on Tuesday afternoon.
He said, “…I am now feeling that, in this phase of carrying out responsibilities, we have reached a good stage, and I want to step down.”
Niaz Ahmed Khan said that the University of Dhaka is an institution of the nation. The University of Dhaka presents any major decisions and activities before the nation. In continuation of that tradition, he appeared before the media today. He said that they had come to share their plans regarding the post of Vice-Chancellor.
Niaz Ahmed Khan outlined the context in which he assumed the responsibilities of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka (DU).
He said that he took office in late August 2024 at a time of transition, under very special circumstances. At that time, the situation was extremely critical. The university was virtually non-functional. Academic activities were suspended. The residential halls were in a fluid state. The administrative structure had become ineffective.
In that situation, the first task, along with everyone, was to resume the university’s academic activities and bring them to a stable stage, he added.
Niaz Ahmed Khan said that today, after nearly one and a half years, together with everyone, the university is more or less in a good position. There is an upward trend visible in terms of emergency management, disaster response, and the overall condition of the university.
There are still many limitations. But overall, an upward trend is visible in all areas. The emergency and special situation under which he took responsibility has now been overcome at this moment with everyone’s cooperation and the affection of stakeholders, he added.
The Vice-Chancellor said, “Therefore, I am now feeling that, in this phase of carrying out responsibilities, we have reached a good stage, and I want to step down.”
Niaz Ahmed Khan mentioned that, at this moment, to ensure that there is no vacuum, that continuity does not face any disruption, and that the university undergoes a smooth transition, if the government considers it necessary, and if stakeholders feel that, for the sake of continuity, some more time is needed so that there is no sudden vacuum, then he is willing to consider staying for some additional time in the interest of the university’s continuity.