DU Vice-Chancellor says he wants to step down

Niaz Ahmed Khan said that the University of Dhaka is an institution of the nation. The University of Dhaka presents any major decisions and activities before the nation. In continuation of that tradition, he appeared before the media today. He said that they had come to share their plans regarding the post of Vice-Chancellor.

Niaz Ahmed Khan outlined the context in which he assumed the responsibilities of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka (DU).

He said that he took office in late August 2024 at a time of transition, under very special circumstances. At that time, the situation was extremely critical. The university was virtually non-functional. Academic activities were suspended. The residential halls were in a fluid state. The administrative structure had become ineffective.

In that situation, the first task, along with everyone, was to resume the university’s academic activities and bring them to a stable stage, he added.