Summer vacation at schools, colleges likely to shorten by one week
Educational institutions may reopen in the week after the Eid vacation as the education ministry is likely to shorten the summer vacation by one week, says a high-level source of the ministry.
As per the academic calendar, the summer vacation, with the Eid-ul-Azha in the middle, began on 13 June and is scheduled to end on 2 July.
But the institutions may reopen as early as next week following the Eid vacation, curtailing the planned break by one week.
This year, the annual teaching days have decreased significantly, and it would reduce further if Saturdays remain a weekly holiday. The ministry is going to cut the summer vacation off in this backdrop.
According to the source, the ministry would announce the decision soon after the Eid vacation.