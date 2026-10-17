Cadet college admission circular published, applications open on 1 November, test marks reduced

Admission to cadet colleges is generally completed in three stages: a written examination, a viva voce and a medical examination.

Among these, the written examination is the most important stage. Passing this examination means taking a significant step towards fulfilling the dream of getting into a cadet college.

Changes have been introduced to the cadet college admission test for 2027. The new syllabus was published earlier.

Under the revised syllabus, the total marks have been reduced by 100, bringing the written examination down from 300 to 200 marks.

After a long time, the cadet college admission test is returning to a 200-mark format.

According to the new syllabus, the examination will carry 65 marks in English, 70 in Mathematics and 45 in Bangla. Another 20 marks have been allocated for Science, Bangladesh and Global Studies, Information Technology, General Knowledge and Intelligence.

The examination will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates can take the written examination in either Bangla or English.

The dates, times and venues for the viva voce and medical examinations of candidates who pass the written test will be published on the website later.

Candidates who pass all the examinations will be selected finally on the basis of merit.