Cadet college admission circular published, applications open on 1 November, test marks reduced
An admission circular has been published for enrolment in Class VII at the country's 12 cadet colleges for the 2027 academic year.
Applications will open at 8:00 am on 1 November 2026 and continue until 5:00 pm on 5 December 2026.
Students interested in taking the admission test must apply online. Applicants must submit their applications within the stipulated period through the websites www.cadetcollege.army.mil.bd or cadetcollegeadmission.army.bd.
Operated under the supervision of the Adjutant General's Branch of the Bangladesh Army, cadet colleges are residential educational institutions.
Alongside general education, these institutions provide extracurricular activities, leadership training and basic military training. The country has 12 cadet colleges, including nine for boys and three for girls.
Eligibility criteria
Students must have passed Class VI or an equivalent examination to apply for admission.
Both the applicant and their parents must be Bangladeshi citizens.
The applicant's age must not exceed 13 years and six months as of 1 January 2027.
The minimum height requirement is 4 feet 8 inches.
Applicants must also be physically and mentally fit.
When will the admission test be held?
The written admission test will be held on 26 December 2026, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
How many marks will the admission test carry?
Admission to cadet colleges is generally completed in three stages: a written examination, a viva voce and a medical examination.
Among these, the written examination is the most important stage. Passing this examination means taking a significant step towards fulfilling the dream of getting into a cadet college.
Changes have been introduced to the cadet college admission test for 2027. The new syllabus was published earlier.
Under the revised syllabus, the total marks have been reduced by 100, bringing the written examination down from 300 to 200 marks.
After a long time, the cadet college admission test is returning to a 200-mark format.
According to the new syllabus, the examination will carry 65 marks in English, 70 in Mathematics and 45 in Bangla. Another 20 marks have been allocated for Science, Bangladesh and Global Studies, Information Technology, General Knowledge and Intelligence.
The examination will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates can take the written examination in either Bangla or English.
The dates, times and venues for the viva voce and medical examinations of candidates who pass the written test will be published on the website later.
Candidates who pass all the examinations will be selected finally on the basis of merit.
How to apply
Interested students can apply by visiting the cadet college admission website and clicking on the ‘Apply Now’ option.
They must first register to obtain a user ID and password. After logging in, applicants must fill out the application form and upload the required documents and photographs.
How much is the application fee?
The application fee is Tk 2,500. It can be paid through bKash, Trust Bank's TAP, SSL Commerz, Nagad and Rocket.
Applicants are advised to read the instructions in the admission circular carefully before applying.
Detailed information and the full admission circular are available on the cadet college website.