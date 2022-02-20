IELTS Prize 2021-22: British Council announces winners' names

The British Council has various scholarships and prize to inspire and support Bangladeshi youth towards their university education.

The IELTS Prize was created to help ambitious young people turn their academic dreams into reality, providing them with financial assistance and the opportunity to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate course of choice in English-speaking universities around the world.

To support IELTS test-takers with £3,000 for their university tuition fees, the Brtish Council is pleased to announce the winners and recipients of IELTS Prize 2021-22.