International School Dhaka hosts ‘Piano Concert’

Prothom Alo English Desk
International School Dhaka (ISD) recently hosted a ‘Piano Concert’ in the school’s auditorium. The event was focused on showcasing the students’ piano performances to mark the importance of music in our lives, said a press release.

ISD has always emphasised the importance of music and allowed its students to delve deep into the musical world. This time, the school organised the piano concert with students from different grades.

Victoria Karim, piano teacher of ISD said, “Music has long been associated with brain and memory development. Playing the piano, in particular, can help children become more focused while fostering an engaging musical environment. This is why ISD keeps initiating events like the piano concert to assist our students in every way possible.”

After weeks of practice sessions, students performed their favourite scores ranging from 'Old MacDonald had a Farm' to Beethoven’s 'Für Elise'. Staying true to ISD’s deep-rooted musical celebration, guests cheered and supported the participants enthusiastically. As a token of appreciation, all participants received a crest, the press release said.

