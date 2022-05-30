International School Dhaka hosts ‘Piano Concert’

Victoria Karim, piano teacher of ISD said, “Music has long been associated with brain and memory development. Playing the piano, in particular, can help children become more focused while fostering an engaging musical environment. This is why ISD keeps initiating events like the piano concert to assist our students in every way possible.”
After weeks of practice sessions, students performed their favourite scores ranging from 'Old MacDonald had a Farm' to Beethoven’s 'Für Elise'. Staying true to ISD’s deep-rooted musical celebration, guests cheered and supported the participants enthusiastically. As a token of appreciation, all participants received a crest, the press release said.