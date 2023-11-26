HSC, equivalent exam results today

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are set to be unveiled around 11:00 am today, Sunday.
The chairmen of education boards will present the results to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at 10:00 am. She will later formally inaugurate the result publishing process, said Tapan Kumer Sarker, chief of the inter-board coordination committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board.
Students will be able to see the results on the websites of their educational institutions and education boards by 11:00 am. They can also check the results on mobile phone through SMS.
Education minister Dipu Moni will present the results elaborately at a press briefing at International Mother Language Institute auditorium in Dhaka at 2:00 pm.
Process of checking results
Students can check their results online or through mobile SMS.
To check via SMS, students need to send their roll number and education board name to 16222 as per the format -- HSC DHA 123456 2023.
The return SMS will contain the results.
Besides, they can download the result sheet through the official website using their roll and registration number.
On the Dhaka Education Board website, the institution-wise result sheet can be downloaded by entering the Educational Institution Identification Number (EIIN).
A total of 1359,342 students participated in the HSC and equivalent examinations this year.