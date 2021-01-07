Is the nation’s backbone at stake?

School closure will lead to a severe effect not only on the economy but also on our children’s lives. Let us see the domino effect of the parents’ unrealistic demand – schools shut down, thousands of students’ education comes to a pause, and teachers and staff members lose their jobs, which increases the unemployment rate in the economy. The domino effect might look insignificant to some. Still, the reality is it will shake the economy to the core. It will be nearly impossible for any nation in the world to recover quickly from such a disastrous event, especially during a crisis.

Moreover, a pause in education will severely affect students, especially seniors, who are at a critical stage of their lives. We know numerous parents are struggling with their finances, but it does not give us the right to make demands from the schools and put the next generation’s future at risk. In fact, with increasing non-payment of fees, most private English-medium schools this author reached out to have already reached a critical state of collapse. One Dhanmondi-based school Principal was in utter tears at the school’s financial distress, mentioning how more than 50% of parents have stopped paying fees, forcing the school to a state of imminent closure. The same sentiment is visible across other private English-medium schools in Dhaka and Chittagong that the author reached out to.

Hence, it has become critical for the nation’s government to step in and support the English-medium schools in tackling these issues and helping them operate smoothly during a pandemic. It takes several years of investment for a nation to build robust educational infrastructure – thus, we cannot let drastic decisions to break it down. The government needs to step in to prevent a national disaster – mass school closure.

Aumio Srizan Samya is assistant professor at the Department of Women & Gender Studies, Dhaka University