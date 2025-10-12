Teachers sit-in in front of Press Club for three-point demand, road blocked

Rejecting the decision to raise the house rent allowance by only 500 taka, teachers and staff of MPO-listed non-government educational institutions have launched a continuous sit-in in front of the National Press Club, pressing a three-point demand that includes a house rent allowance equivalent to 20 per cent of the basic salary (with a minimum of 3,000 taka).

Thousands of teachers and staff from across the country have joined the programme. Due to the large gathering, vehicular movement in front of the National Press Club has come to a standstill.